Dil Bechara turns 1: Sanjana Sanghi thanks fans for love: This makes magical journey of being an actor surreal

Sushant Singh Rajput’s swansong Dil Bechara, which marked Sanjana Sanghi’s big Bollywood debut, has completed a year of its release. To note, this Mukesh Chhabra directorial happens to be the Bollywood adaptation of John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. Dil Bechara was one of the most talked about releases of 2020 not just because of the storyline and cast but also because it turned out to be Sushant’s last appearance in front of the camera. And while the movie has completed a year of its release, Sanjana expressed gratitude towards fans for their love for Dil Bechara.

The actress took to Instagram and shared BTS pics from the sets of Dil Bechara including the ones with SSR. Sanjana wrote, “A year ago today, upon the eve of Dil Bechara’s release, my nervousness knew no bounds. And today, as we complete 1 YEAR of Dil Bechara (!!) becoming yours forever, all I have in my heart is unsurmountable heaps of gratitude for the kind of love, admiration and support you all have bestowed on our film, and the deep embrace you have given me over this year. It’s fuel for the soul. It’s what makes this vulnerable, emotional and magical journey of being an actor absolutely surreal.”

She further emphasised that it has been a privilege for her to portray the role of Kizie Basu and said that it was a unique and satisfying challenge for her. “Thank you, for taking care of our film and celebrating it in ways we couldn’t ever even dream of. It has truly been the greatest privilege & honour that has ever been bestowed upon me to discover myself as an actor in portraying Kizie Basu, the Indian Hazel Grace Lancaster from a novel I’d read an endless number of times as a teenager. Staying true to Kizie’s core yet making her a whole new person, has been one of the most unique, uphill but satisfying challenges life has ever thrown at me, every bit of which has helped me grow and evolve, as a person & as an actor. Like every milestone, this one too, is first yours. THANK YOU, from the bottom of my heart. #ThinkingOfYou @sushantsinghrajput,” Sanjana added.

Take a look at Sanjana Sanghi’s post for Dil Bechara:

On the other hand, Mukesh Chhabra, who made his directorial debut with Dil Bechara, also shared the trailer of the movie on social media. He captioned it, “#1yearofdilbechara Mixed emotions. Missing Sushant. Only love”.

