Dil Bechara: When and where to watch the Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer

Late Sushant Singh Rajput's movie Dil Bechara is all set for an OTT release. Here's what you need to know about it's premiere date and time.

Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s last on-screen appearance will be in the movie Dil Bechara and it is all set for a release in the next couple of hours. For the unversed, the movie was earlier supposed to be released into the theatres in May but that got delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Post Sushant’s untimely demise on 14th June 2020, it was decided by the makers to release the romantic drama on an OTT platform as a heartfelt tribute to him.

So, Dil Bechara will digitally premiere on 24th July 2020 i.e. Friday at 7.30 pm (IST). It will be available for everyone including the subscribers and non-subscribers on Disney+ Hotstar. This is unlike the usual OTT norms that require the makers to release the movies at midnight. Meanwhile, another interesting piece of news is that apart from India, viewers from the US, UK, as well as Canada can also watch the movie. Director Mukesh Chhabra had earlier revealed the same on social media.

Check out his Instagram post below:

“We want to make this even more special for everyone. Lock the date and time. Let's all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput,” Mukesh wrote on Instagram. Moreover, the movie has been made free for viewing by the OTT platform as a mark of respect to Sushant Singh Rajput. Talking about Dil Bechara, it also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi. Furthermore, it features Swastika Mukherjee, Sahil Vaid, Milind Gunaji, and in significant roles. The music for the movie has been composed by AR Rahman.

