Dil Chahta Hai completes 20 Years: Farhan Akhtar shares iconic PICS & thanks cast, crew of the film
The epic film Dil Chahta Hai has completed 20 years today. The film redefined friendship and made a special place in the hearts of the audience. On this day Farhan Akhtar took a trip down memory lane and shared some of the iconic pictures on social media. He cherished those memories and wrote a special note for everyone. To note, Farhan had made his directorial debut with the film which also starred Preity Zinta, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, and Sonali Kulkarni.
Taking it to his official Twitter handle, the Toofaan actor shared a series of thank you notes for the film's cast and crew. He also revealed that Preity Zinta was the first star to be onboard and that without Dimple Kapadia, he may have not made Dil Chahta Hai at all. He began by thanking Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna. “'Ya toh dosti gehri thi ya ye photo 3D thi'... thank you Aamir, Saif and Akshaye for your belief in the script, in a first time writer/director and for bringing Akash, Sameer and Sid to life in your own uniquely amazing way. Love you guys," tweeted Farhan.
Preity Zinta, who played the role of Shalini, The Sky Is Pink actor wrote, "It could only be you as Shalini... so thank you for saying yes way before a final draft and anyone else being cast... your faith meant so much to me."
Ya toh dosti gehri thi ya ye photo 3D thi.. thank you Aamir, Saif & Akshaye for your belief in the script, in a first time writer/director & for bringing Akash, Sameer & Sid to life in your own uniquely amazing way. Love you guys. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/J0QElVuOcX
It could only be you @realpreityzinta as Shalini.. so thank you for saying yes way before a final draft and anyone else being cast .. your faith meant so much to me. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/wo9qIfK6nc
I think if you had said no, I’d probably have had to scrap making the film. Tara was written for you and thank my lucky stars that you said yes. Forever grateful. #DimpleKapadia #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/K7ths0iCwl
It’s one thing to dream it, quite another to translate it with no compromise on celluloid. You’re an absolute star Ravi .. @dop007 .. thank you for your talent and your faith in a new director. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/Ul4Ro0dWQb
You opened my eyes to what production design actually means and set the standard for every film ever done after DCH. Thank you #SuzanneCaplanMerwanji .. lots of love. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/CVNh8eHVP5
And finally a massive thank you to the incredible supporting cast & our amazing crew. You made every day of the shoot feel like a breeze and every scene the best it could be. Big big hug. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai
And thank you @avan_contractor for @bbluntindia , #ArjunBhasin & #TanujaDabir .. you created a whole new styling revolution with this film apart from making our characters look fabulous! Lots of love #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/J40QU4lQHa
Miss you Hassan Kutty. You were a collaborator, a friend, a teacher, always passionate, sometimes stubborn but by far the best script & continuity supervisor that anyone could ask for. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/sjgX0shiLE
For Sonali Kulkarni , he wrote "The question 'woh ladki hai kahan' could not have found a better answer than you... thank you for being an absolute joy to work with.” Today, he has announced his next film Jee Le Zaraa starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.
