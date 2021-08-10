Dil Chahta Hai completes 20 Years: Farhan Akhtar shares iconic PICS & thanks cast, crew of the film

The epic film Dil Chahta Hai has completed 20 years today. The film redefined friendship and made a special place in the hearts of the audience. On this day Farhan Akhtar took a trip down memory lane and shared some of the iconic pictures on social media. He cherished those memories and wrote a special note for everyone. To note, Farhan had made his directorial debut with the film which also starred Preity Zinta, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, and Sonali Kulkarni. 

Taking it to his official Twitter handle, the Toofaan actor shared a series of thank you notes for the film's cast and crew. He also revealed that Preity Zinta was the first star to be onboard and that without Dimple Kapadia, he may have not made Dil Chahta Hai at all. He began by thanking Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna. “'Ya toh dosti gehri thi ya ye photo 3D thi'... thank you Aamir, Saif and Akshaye for your belief in the script, in a first time writer/director and for bringing Akash, Sameer and Sid to life in your own uniquely amazing way. Love you guys," tweeted Farhan.

Preity Zinta, who played the role of Shalini, The Sky Is Pink actor wrote, "It could only be you as Shalini... so thank you for saying yes way before a final draft and anyone else being cast... your faith meant so much to me."

Check the tweets here:

For Sonali Kulkarni , he wrote "The question 'woh ladki hai kahan' could not have found a better answer than you... thank you for being an absolute joy to work with.” Today, he has announced his next film Jee Le Zaraa starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Credits: Farhan Akhtar Twitter


