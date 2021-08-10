Dil Chahta Hai Turns 20: Aamir Khan on working with director Farhan Akhtar: He was confident & personified

, Akshaye Khanna, and led Dil Chahta Hai turned 20. The film set a benchmark of narrative, being realistic, and being aesthetically pleasing in Hindi cinema. Dil Chahta Hai was directed by debut filmmaker Farhan Akhtar who garnered immense acclaim and applause for the venture. In a recent chat with ANI, Aamir Khan spoke about Dil Chahta Hai being one of his most memorable films. Aamir mentioned that Farhan Akhtar was very confident even though he was making his first film and surefooted. He also mentioned that Dil Chahta Hai is the culmination of several energies coming together.

Speaking about Dil Chahta Hai, Aamir said, “Dil Chahta Hai' is one of my most memorable films. I think the energies of all of us coming together (Farhan, Ritesh, Zoya, Akshaye, Saif, Sonali, Dimple, Preity, me, Javed Sahab, Shankar, Ehsan, Loy, Basin, Avan, Ravi, Suzanna, Nakul, Subaya, everyone), brought something very special to the film." Dil Chahta Hai was a huge draw on the box office as well and it established the production house Excel Entertainment which has since produced several compelling narratives. Excel is run by Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani.

Aamir further spoke about Farhan as a director and said, “I loved the script, and I felt that Farhan was coming in with a completely fresh look at everything. His own vision and voice. As a result, 'Dil Chahta Hai' will always be remembered as a film that broke a lot of conventions in Indian cinema. I was working with a first-time director, but never once did it feel like that. Farhan was confident and personified. He was sure-footed and completely in control.”

Also Read| Farhan Akhtar raises a toast to his first movie ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ as Excel Entertainment clocks 20 years