Dil Chahta Hai Turns 20: HERE’s how Aamir Khan convinced Saif Ali Khan for Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut

Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai turns 20 years old. Since the time of its release, the film has garnered a cult status amongst cinephiles. The complex story of three friends played by , , and Akshaye Khanna is still considered one of its kind. The film however went through a roller coaster ride behind the scenes. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani told Indian Express, “When you talk about Dil Chahta Hai, each of its characters, be it Akash, Sameer or Sid, you relate to them because they are believable.”

Saif Ali Khan in a previous interview with Midday spoke about not being entirely sure to sign the film and being convinced by Aamir Khan. He said, “I wasn’t sure about doing the film, because it was like a third lead. I told Aamir that I was playing hero in other films, and he asked which ones. I mentioned them and he said DCH is three times all those films put together. He called it good cinema and just said that I have to do it.”

Saif also said that he initially felt a bit lost on the sets and got a bit of good advice from Amrita Singh. He said, “I came home and spoke to my ex-wife about it. She said why are you asking other actors about how to play your role? Then I thought I’m just going to do it my way. When it worked, it gave me confidence that I have a connection to what I think is the way to do things and what the audience likes.”

Also Read| Dil Chahta Hai Turns 20: Aamir Khan on working with director Farhan Akhtar: He was confident & personified