Dil Chahta Hai turns 21: Farhan Akhtar pens a heartfelt note, says 'Dil jitna chahta tha ussey jyada mila..'

Almost every Indian youth at some point in their college days has visited Goa or at least planned a trip to the coastal state which didn't come true. Back in 2001 came Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai which put the picturesque Goa on everybody's travel list and many planned a trip eventually. How can one forget the typical poses Indian tourists still strike at forts in Goa just like Akash, Sid, and Sameer?

One of the most loved films Dil Chahta Hai has completed 21 years today. The film redefined friendship and made a special place in the hearts of the audience. On this special day, Farhan Akhtar shared a beautiful video on his official Instagram handle and also penned a heartfelt note.

Farhan Akhtar shared a nostalgic video in the reels section of Instagram. While sharing the post, Farhan wrote, "The film that started it all, turns 21 today. Thank you to the cast and the crew who believed in it. Thank you to the audiences who continue to give it so much love.l jitna chahta tha usse bahut zyaada milaa hai aapse. Love you all."

To note, Farhan had made his directorial debut with the film which also starred Preity Zinta, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, and Sonali Kulkarni.

Farhan Akhtar made road trips to Goa a thing before it was a thing. Or maybe, we should credit the filmmaker-actor-singer for successfully making every millennial daydream about a Goa trip with friends at some point in their lives. While the road trip lasts only for a few minutes over the title song of the movie, Akash (Aamir Khan), Sameer (Saif Ali Khan), and Siddharth’s (Akshaye Khanna) story about friendship, love, and life, is always more than watchable.

