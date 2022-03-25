Dil Chahta Hai to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani; 5 travel films to watch this weekend to soothe your wanderlust

Did your friend back out of the Goa trip that you have been planning since before coronavirus became layman language? Did you not get permission to go to the Manali vacation with your cousins this weekend? Or maybe you are stuck with getting your taxes sorted before the financial year ends in a week, and travel looks like a distant dream? Worry not, we feel you. Been there, done that. But then, what are films for? What we can’t do in real life, we do vicariously through the characters onscreen. So, this weekend, we have a list of 5 Bollywood travel films to help with your wanderlust. It's time to get your favorite snacks and get binging!

Here are 5 Hindi travel films you can watch this weekend on OTT:

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Netflix)

Zoya Akhtar’s ZNMD about three best friends who go on a bachelor’s trip to Spain hit us at all the right spots. The cinematography, the music, and the added thrill of trying out adventure sports with friends are totally the stuff of dreams. Watch this Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol starrer on Netflix, and be transferred to the breathtaking roads of Barcelona, Costa Brava, Seville, Buñol, and Pamplona.

2. Dil Chahta Hai (Netflix)

Farhan Akhtar made road trips to Goa a thing before it was a thing. Or maybe, we should credit the filmmaker-actor-singer for successfully making every millennial daydream about a Goa trip with friends at some point in their lives. While the road trip lasts only for a few minutes over the title song of the movie, Akash (Aamir Khan), Sameer (Saif Ali Khan), and Siddharth’s (Akshaye Khanna) story about friendship, love, and life, is always more than watchable.

3. Dil Dhadakne Do (Netflix)

From the roads, we come to the seas. Zoya Akhtar does it again as she arouses wanderlust in viewers with Dil Dhadakne Do, which is mostly shot on a cruise ship. As Ayesha (Priyanka Chopra) plans a cruise trip for her family and close ones at her parents’ marriage anniversary, they sail on the Mediterranean Sea, and make stops at iconic touristy places like Turkey, Tunisia, Egypt, Spain, Italy, and France. Add to that the drama of a dysfunctional family, and you need nothing more.

4. Highway (Disney+ Hotstar)

Imtiaz Ali loves taking his characters on an inner journey, and he mostly achieves this through actual journeys on the road. Alia Bhatt’s Highway remained true to its name as it is mostly shot on highways across different states in the country. From deserts to snow-clad mountains, Veera (Alia) and Mahabir (Randeep Hooda) journey through the roads of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and finally Kashmir. The views, added with Aarti Bajaj’s editing and AR Rahman’s music and background score make it a trip worth taking.

5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Netflix)

Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani is one of those films that you can watch over and over. A studious and introverted Naina (Deepika Padukone) impulsively hops on a train for a trip to Himachal Pradesh with strangers and classmates like Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), Aditi (Kalki Koechlin), and Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur), and what follows is a journey to friendship, self-discovery, and love. While the first half is about trekking on snow, and bonfires on hills, the second half of the film transports us to Rajasthan, and its beautiful, royal forts and palaces.

