Dil De Diya Song: Salman Khan hails Jacqueline Fernandez; Says 'She just killed it despite having knee injury'

The makers of Radhe have dropped a BTS video of the song Dil De Diya. The video shows Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan rehearsing their dance steps.

The much-anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's trailer has released and it was loved by fans. The makers have also released two songs from the film. Both the songs are dance numbers and feature and Jacqueline Fernandez. The recently released song Dil De Diya is a foot-tapping number that has a cabaret dance feeling. And now the makers have dropped a behind the scene video showing how the actress aced the dance.

The video was shared on YouTube channel. In the video, one can see the Kick 2 actress dressed like a cabaret dancer. She is seen practicing with background dancers. Even praised her saying ‘Jackie has killed it in the song. She worked so hard that her knees were swollen but she didn’t stop at all.’ Even Prabhudheva also appreciated her efforts for the song.

In the video, we can see the Dabaang actor also practicing. The song is sung by Kamaal Khan and Payal Dev and is composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The film's first song Seeti Maar is an official remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's song Seeti Maar from the Telugu film Duvvada Jagannadham.

Take a look at the video here:

In the film, the actor will be seen as an undercover cop. Randeep will be a villain and Jackie Shroff is also seen in the film.

Also Read: Radhe song Dil De Diya OUT: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez shake a leg in a foot tapping number

Credits :Salman Khan Youtube

Share your comment ×