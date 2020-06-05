Dil Dhadakne Do turns 5: Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh & team beautifully show us to accept a family's flaws

The movie is everything that Bollywood has to offer, including big dramatic scenes, scenic beauty, loads of romance, and of course, the finest of actors. The movie is nothing short of a casting coup and while it stands for so many things that the society has wrongly stuffed into our heads, it speaks so much about a family and how there doesn't have to be perfection so long as there is love. The movie also debates the role of women and how they are always expected to keep to homely matters, uplift their marriage, and so on and so forth.

Dil Dhadakne Do has glorified so many wrong things in the name of parents' wrongdoing and rightly so, for while they are responsible for the good that happens with us, just sometimes, they might actually be the reason for the bad they have pushed us into. The movie not only makes us realise the need to question our parents for all the times they have been wrong, but it also teaches us that they cannot always be right, for they are also humans and while they might think they are doing good for us, it might not be just as good.

Dil Dhadakne Do, even though set up in the backdrop of an elite family, fails to get rid of the patriarchal mindsets, the constant need for women to keep their husbands happy, and to bear with anything that life throws at them just because she is a female. For those who might not remember, a scene in the movie sees Ayesha (Priyanka) talk to her mother about her marriage and while she is so enraged about why hasn't she left this marriage just yet, her explanation rightly narrates the plight of so many people out there.

A lot about every family's actions and reactions come from the thought process of 'log kya kahenge' and not 'logo ka kaam hai kehna' which is where a lot of problems arises. In the wake of keeping up with the society, they tend to go extra miles, but often, when it comes to the happiness of their own people, they wouldn't even take a step in the right direction. The movie is not just about highlighting how parents can turn your lives upside down, be it by pushing away one of the loves of your life to a different country or by giving away everything to your son, because the daughters are meant for the kitchen (in someone else's house), of course.

The movie questions so much about the society and just as much about a flawed family, but in the end, like every epic Bollywood movie, things do fall into place, and rightly so. The movie is a big-budget recreation of things that go into every family household, but whether we let those flaws take over us or we take them down is what makes all the difference, even if it is something as big as divorce, or something as trivial as having the liberty to do what you want because you want it.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas demand action against racism and want justice for George Floyd: We stand with you