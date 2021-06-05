Dil Dhadakne Do turns 6: 5 dialogues from Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra’s film about love & life

As Zoya Akhtar directorial Dil Dhadakne Do complete 6 years of release, here are some of the heart-touching dialogues from the family drama.

Bollywood is known for giving us several amazing and superhit movies which have managed to win hearts over the years. While some are there to entertain us, some leave us with many never ending memories and there are some which teach us some important life lesson. Amid this, there are movies that manage to strike the right chords with our hearts with its storyline, the acting by the cast and the impressive dialogues. One such movie happens to be the 2015 release Dil Dhadakne Do.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the family drama featured Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, , , and Farhan Akhtar in key roles. The movie revolved around a dysfunctional family and how their life changed during a cruise trip as they get to know about the value of family values and relationships. Interestingly, Dil Dhadakne Do has clocked six years of release today. On this occasion, we bring you some of the most iconic dialogues from the family drama which speaks volumes about love, life and relationships.

Agar koi alag tarah jeena chahta hai, toh usse jeene do Har dil apni hi tarah dhadakta hai, har dil dhadakne do

Dil se faisla karo tumhe kya karna hai … dimaag tarkeeb nikaal lega

Insan bhi ajeeb hote hain. Baat kehni kisi se hai magar kehte kisi aur se hai. Aur sabse zyada jo baat kehne se sharmate hain ya katrate hain, wo hai pyaar ki baat.

Ajeeb baat ye hai ki insaano ko sabse zyaada bada khatra kisi aur se nahi, doosre insaano se hi hai…

Aisa kyun hai ki jab koi saath hai toh insaan usse kitni baatein kehna bhool jaata hai… Aur aisa kyun hai ki jab koi door chala jaata hai toh insaan ko kitni baatein yaad aati hai joh keh deni chahiye thi.

Credits :Pinkvilla

