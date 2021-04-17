Dil Hai Deewana OUT: Arjun Kapoor & Rakul Preet’s sizzling chemistry wins heart in Darshal Raval’s peppy track

Dil Hai Deewana track starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh will make you hit the dance floor right away.

and Rakul Preet Singh have been the talk of the town ever since they were roped in for Kaashvie Nair’s cross border love story. The movie will mark their first collaboration and the audience can’t wait to witness the charisma of this new jodi. But before their first movie will release on the big screen, Arjun and Rakul are once again making the headlines for their new song Dil Hai Deewana wherein this sizzling jodi is slaying it with their chemistry.

The song is sung by Darshan Raval and Zara Khan and happens to be a peppy number. Helmed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapur, the music of Dil Hai Deewana is given by Tanishk Bagchi and it will make you wear your dance shoes right away. This is the first time that the audience has seen Arjun and Rakul sharing the screen for the first time and it is already creating a lot of buzz on the internet. Needless to say, it has got the audience excited for their cross border love story which will also feature John Abraham in a key role.

Meanwhile, Arjun has some other interesting projects in the pipeline as well. He has recently wrapped the shooting of the much awaited horror comedy Bhoot Police along with , , Jacqueline Fernandez. Besides, he has also begun shooting for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns along with , Tara Sutaria, Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham. To note, the movie happens to be the sequel of and starrer action thriller Ek Villain.

Credits :YouTube

