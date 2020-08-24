  1. Home
Dil Ki Purani Sadak Song: Sanjay Dutt is set to take you down memory lane in this new track from Sadak 2

Sadak 2, which is being helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, has been the talk of the town since its inception and the music of the movie is striking the right chords with the audience’s hearts.
Think about the most talked about and anticipated upcoming releases and the list is bound to be incomplete without Sadak 2. The movie is marking ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s return to direction after over two decades and is coming up with a great ensemble of cast including Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. To note, Sadak 2 happens to be the much talked about sequel of Mahesh Bhatt’s 1991 release Sadak. And while the fans are looking forward to Sadak 2, the makers have been adding up to their excitement by sharing some amazing songs from the movie.

Recently, the makers have released a new song titled Dil Ki Purani Sadak and it is a yet another heart touching number from the movie. The song will take you down the memory lane as it captures Sanjay aka Ravi and Pooja Bhatt aka Pooja’s love story from Sadak and gives a glimpse about how much Ravi is missing her. It a soulful track that will touch the deepest corners of your heart and KK’s mesmerizing voice is undoubtedly a treat for the listeners.

To note, Sadak 2 will mark Sanjay and Pooja’s reunion after 28 years. The Munnabhai actress, who has been excited about working with Mahesh Bhatt once again has been all praises for the filmmaker and said, “You seek perfection in everything you do and your passion for filmmaking burns brighter than ever.”

