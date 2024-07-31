Dil Se actor Mita Vashisht recalls CASTING COUCH experience, reveals ‘film producer tried to force himself on me’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse.

Mita Vashisht is a senior actress, producer, and director with several movies, TV programs, and documentaries to her credit. While she spent a considerable time working with B-town biggies in Bollywood, she also worked in several other film industries including the Telugu film industry.

In an interview, she made a shocking revelation of being a victim of casting couch. Read on!

“A film producer tried to force himself on me” recalls Mita Vashisht

Chandni, Dil Se, Ghulam, Taal, and Good Luck Jerry are some of the Hindi movies in which Mita Vashisht was seen in supporting roles. The actress who still enjoys being called a theatre artist recalled her casting couch experience in the Telugu film industry.

While talking to The Lallantop, the senior artist stated “A film producer from the Telugu film industry tried to force himself on me.” She further added that back in the day, she was participating in the Chennai Film Festival and was offered the lead role by a Telugu director in his film.

She stated that he offered her the lead role and said that she would have to live with him for two months. At first, she thought that the director’s English was weak and he was trying to imply that she would have to go to his house and prepare for the character. But when he reiterated his words, she stood up and started leaving the place. “He tried to block my way, but I somehow managed to get out of there,” she divulged.

Mita Vashisht got removed for stating she won’t be sleeping with directors

In the same interview, Mita stated that right at the beginning of her career, she had made it clear to directors that she wouldn’t be “going to sleep with them for films.” Her strong principles got her removed from some films. However, there were also others who respected that and cast her in their film.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

