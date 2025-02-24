Dil To Pagal Hai on OTT: Where to watch Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s romantic-drama ahead of its re-release

Hopping on the trend of re-releases, it’s time for the Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit starrer Dil To Pagal Hai to hit theaters once again! Directed by the legendary Yash Chopra, the film is set to re-release on February 28, 2025.

Meanwhile, if you’re planning to watch it from the comfort of your home before its theatrical re-run, here’s where you can stream it.

The much-celebrated Dil To Pagal Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan , Karisma Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit can be watched on Prime Video and YouTube. However, on YouTube, viewers need to pay for access depending on the video quality, whereas on Prime Video, the film is available for streaming with a subscription. So, don’t miss the chance to revisit this romantic classic before its big-screen return!

Following the re-release trend, Yash Raj Films officially announced the film’s return to theaters today, February 24, 2025. Sharing the news on YRF's official Instagram handle, the caption alongside the post read:

"The era of pure romance and love is coming back to theaters this week! Rewatch Dil To Pagal Hai from February 28 @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies @cinepolisindia."

Official announcement by Yash Raj Films

Reacting to the development, several internet users flooded the comments section, expressing their excitement.

A nostalgic fan shared, "We 90s kids know the value of this movie—romance, love, and pure magic! Awesome!" Meanwhile, another fan called it a must-watch for anyone wanting to understand the essence of real Indian cinema. He also praised the film’s timeless music and performances, making a special mention of Karisma Kapoor ’s stellar act. An excited fan added, "Oye hoye, what a news! Looking forward to it!"

The 1997 classic, Dil To Pagal Hai, also featured a special appearance by Akshay Kumar . The film revolves around the love story of members of a musical troupe, where two dancers (Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor) find themselves entangled in a love triangle with their choreographer (Shah Rukh Khan).

Having attained cult status over the years, the film has also won three National Awards—Best Wholesome Entertainment, Best Supporting Actress (Karisma Kapoor), and Best Choreography (Shiamak Davar).