Dil To Pagal Hai QUIZ: Prove how big of a fan you are of Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor's film by answering these 7 questions

Legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's one of the most acclaimed films is Dil To Pagal Hai. Released in 1997, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and others. Dil To Pagal Hai won 3 National Awards, including Best Popular Film.

Briefing the film's story, Rahul is the director of a thriving music and dance group. He considers Nisha his best friend, but secretly, she is madly in love with him. Following an injury, new dancer Pooja joins the dance group, and Rahul finds himself falling for her, but she is engaged to Ajay. Ajay is the son of the family who took care of Pooja following her parents' death.

The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor was a super hit at the box office when it was released; to date, it is fans' favorite. If you think you have watched and know enough about the film, then this quiz is for you.

Take this Dil To Pagal Hai quiz and prove you are a superfan.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

ALSO READ: Wonder which Taylor Swift songs would suit Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir-Alia, Sidharth-Kiara and more? We've got you covered Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement