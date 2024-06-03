Dil To Pagal Hai QUIZ: Prove how big of a fan you are of Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor's film by answering these 7 questions
Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor starrer super hit Dil To Pagal Hai was released in 1997. If you think you have watched the film enough, take the quiz and prove it!
Legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's one of the most acclaimed films is Dil To Pagal Hai. Released in 1997, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and others. Dil To Pagal Hai won 3 National Awards, including Best Popular Film.
Briefing the film's story, Rahul is the director of a thriving music and dance group. He considers Nisha his best friend, but secretly, she is madly in love with him. Following an injury, new dancer Pooja joins the dance group, and Rahul finds himself falling for her, but she is engaged to Ajay. Ajay is the son of the family who took care of Pooja following her parents' death.
The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor was a super hit at the box office when it was released; to date, it is fans' favorite. If you think you have watched and know enough about the film, then this quiz is for you.
Take this Dil To Pagal Hai quiz and prove you are a superfan.
