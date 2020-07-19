  1. Home
Dil Tod Ke: IAS Officer Abhishek Singh's debut music video breaks record with 25 millions views in 4 days

IAS officer and actor Abhishek Singh's debut music album titled Dil Tod Ke has been receiving tremendous love and response from the audience. It has been crooned by B Praak.
B Praak’s new song Dil Tod Ke has been rolled out just a few days back but it has already taken the internet by storm! The music album has made a record of 25 million likes on YouTube within a span of just four days. Well, apart from the heart touching music and lyrics, there is someone else too who needs to be given some credit for this- IAS officer Abhishek Singh who also happens to be a talented actor.

Abhishek has been garnering widespread acclaim post his stint in the video. People are all praises for his acting skills and portrayal of realistic emotions in the video. His performance has been termed impeccable which is what is compelling the music lovers to watch the amazing music video over and over again. For the unversed, the actor has also acted in a short film titled Chaar Pandrah in which he won hearts with his stellar performance.

And now, he has showcased his romantic side in Dil Tod Ke which has earned him a massive fan following all over the country. Well, there is no doubt people are impressed with the fact that the promising actor is an IAS officer too! On the career front, Abhishek will soon be seen in an upcoming series titled Delhi Crime 2 that will be streaming on Netflix much to the excitement of the fans. Talking about the music video, it also features Jubin Shah and Kaashish Vohra. The music for the video has been composed by Rochak Kohli.

Check out the video below:

