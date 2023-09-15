'Dil toh dukhta hai magar...': Jackie Shroff reveals how son Tiger Shroff deals with box office failures

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff is hugely admired for his acting and unique style. His relatable personality makes him everyone’s favorite. Taking his father’s legacy forward, his son, Tiger Shroff, made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Heropanti opposite debutant Kriti Sanon. The film was a commercial success, which paved the way for a handsome hunk in the industry. Thereafter, Tiger got a great deal of attention for his physical fitness and great looks. In a nearly nine-year career, the Baaghi actor had his fair share of films that were quite successful, and some went on to fall flat at the box office. In a recent interview, Jackie Shroff shared his views on his son Tiger Shroff enduring such debacles.

Jackie Shroff opens up about how Tiger Shroff deals with box office failures

Jackie Shroff was recently in a conversation with Siddharth Kanan on Jio Cinema, where he revealed how Tiger endured a failure at the box office. The senior actor said, "Udaas baithta hai ghar pe, thoda sa dil to dukhta hai magar main bola jitna girega utna sambhalna aage badhna vo to janta hai mera bacha (He sit at home, all sad, of course, he feels a little heartbreak. Nonetheless, my son knows well how to bounce back)."

Shroff continued by sharing that his son does a lot of hard work; after that, it is the technician’s game. He asserted that Tiger gives his all. Being a proud father, Jackie Shroff stated that it feels good when his son is appreciated for his work and effort.

He continued, "Aur fir pyaar mohabbat hai logon ka Tiger ki taraf vo bhi achi baaton mein laga hua hai baaki kya.. bas bindas! It's all people’s love and admiration for Tiger. He has also been trying; rest assured, everything is fine."

Jackie Shroff’s ‘toughest’ role till date has been...

In the same interview, Jackie was asked about his toughest role to date. The veteran actor, being himself, stated that he's never found any of his roles tough to portray. "Apna kya hai, apna saara difficulty director ka hai. Ek bar usne mujhe picture mei le liya, fir mai toh bachche jaise ghul jata hu. Baki tension uska hai. Director hai, technicians hain, editor hai, camera person hai, music composer hai, fir apan ko kya tension. Apan toh bas close up dene aaya hai (I don’t have any difficulties; I depend on the director).Once he has signed me up for the film, I am like a child. It all depends on my director and how he wants me to act. If the director is there, there are technicians too—an editor, a camera person, a music composer—then why should I stress out? I'm just there to give my close-up," Jackie shared.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff to resume shooting for Jagan Shakti’s Jackky Bhagnani backed film this month