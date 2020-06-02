Dil Toh Pagal Hai CLIMAX 2.0: Pooja ending up with Rahul or Ajay; how would you like the film to end?

One of the most loved films of Bollywood is Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor starrer Dil Toh Pagal Hai. However, given the chance to choose an alternate climax for the movie, how would you like to change the same? Tell us about this in our new section Climax 2.0.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai, the1997 musical romantic drama was one of the biggest commercial and critical success in B-Town that year. This , and Karisma Kapoor multi starrer was directed by Yash Chopra and the music was by Uttam Singh. The movie also starred alongside the lead trio. The movie had won 3 national awards at the 46th National Film Awards including Best Supporting Actress for Karisma Kapoor. This 1997 blockbuster revolves around a musical troupe in which 2 women of the troupe, Nisha (Karisma Kapoor) and Pooja (Madhuri Dixit) fall in love with Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) who is the choreographer of the new project they are working on.

Nisha and Rahul are childhood friends and Nisha secretly loved Rahul for a very long time. While an injury forces Nisha to be away for a while from dance rehearsals Rahul finds his 'Maya' in whose search he was for a long time. He sees Maya in Pooja and later Rahul and Pooja think that they are in love with each other. Pooja is then later taken to Germany by her childhood friend Ajay ( ) who proposes to her and in a dilemma, Pooja is forced to accept his proposal. This leads to several complications in their lives. Rahul and Pooja fall in love with each other even more through the course of their rehearsals. Nisha comes to know of it and becomes jealous. This leads both of the women to compete for Rahul’s love. Slowly Nisha realizes Rahul’s love towards Pooja and sacrifices her feelings. Ajay in the end lets Nisha go and the movie ends on a happy note with Rahul and Pooja ending up together.

But what if Ajay would have married Pooja? What if Rahul would have fallen in love with Nisha after knowing that she loves him a lot? What if both Nisha and Pooja would have left Rahul? Do you agree with the climax of this movie? While the movie’s storyline definitely won millions of hearts, Dil Toh Pagal Hai could have an alternate ending which we call CLIMAX 2.0.

Check out the climax scene here:

While most of the Dil Toh Pagal Hai fans believed that Pooja ending up with Rahul was better, many would argue that Pooja should have ended up with Ajay or Nisha should have ended up with Rahul. Well, what are your thoughts on it? How do you think the film should have been ended? Share it with us in the comments section below. Pinkvilla is all set to give you a chance to change how Dil Toh Pagal Hai should have ended.

