Dilip Kumar admitted to city hospital for breathlessness, currently in ICU

Days after getting a discharge from Mumbai's Hinduja hospital, Dilip Kumar was hospitalised once more after he complained of breathlessness.

Days after getting a discharge from Mumbai's Hinduja hospital, Dilip Kumar was hospitalised once more after he complained of breathlessness. This is the second time this month that veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been rushed to the hospital. According to a report in Indian Express, he has been admitted in the ICU currently. A hospital source informed indianexpress.com that he is stable.

The source said, "Dilip Kumar was brought to the hospital yesterday, he had the same complaints that he had last time. So his family probably thought it was best to bring him to the hospital, considering his age and also because he was previously admitted with the same complaint. Today the doctors will see him again and take a call on his line of treatment. He is in the ICU so that we can continuously monitor him. He is under observation and he is stable. There is nothing to worry.”

Earlier this month, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the city on 6 June after he complained of breathlessness. Timely information was shared via his official Twitter handle. Elaborating on his ill health, a tweet read, "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe.”

He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and the fluid had to be removed after which he was discharged on 11 June.

This is a developing story.

ALSO READ: Raj Kaushal Funeral: Ronit Roy consoles Mandira Bedi as Huma Qureshi, Apurva Agnihotri & others bid adieu

Credits :Indian Express

Share your comment ×