Dilip Kumar birth anniversary: Did you know Saira Banu fell in love with iconic actor at 12?

Dilip Kumar was one of the greatest actors in the Hindi film industry. Often regarded as the pioneer of method acting, he ruled the Indian cinema, decades ago. As we celebrate the late icon's birth anniversary today, we take a look at the wonderful moments he shared with his wife, actress Saira Banu.

It was love at first sight for 12-year-old Saira Banu with Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu was in conversation with a leading daily wherein she shared nuances of her first meeting with her husband, veteran actor Dilip Kumar. She shared that when she saw him in person for the first time, she instantly fell in love with him. Surprisingly, she was just 12 years old.

“I saw him for the first time in person at Mumbai's Mehboob Studios. He was wearing a plain white shirt, white trousers, and white chappals. And my God! He had such lovely free-flowing hair, just in sync with his song Ude Zulfen Jab Jab Teri from Naya Daur,” she exclaimed.

The Padosan actress further shared that he looked polished and sophisticated and so different from everyone around. “It was a party by Mehboob Khan (director of Mother India) and I met him. I fell in love with him almost instantly; I was just 12 then. Even if he was leaning on a chair or standing against a wall, you could easily make out that this is a man of different fiber and of superior material.”

Advertisement

Saira Banu slept on the hospital floor during Dilip Kumar’s last days

People used to tell tales of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar’s love story. Hence, when the actor left us for his heavenly abode, back in July 2021, it left a void in the life of his wife. In an earlier exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Hera Pheri star revealed she never left his side during his last days.

The actress shared that they had created the ambiance of an ICU on the top floor of our house. They had a team of the best doctors, nurses, and three of his attendants who adored him. But still, Banu would supervise everything and never moved away an inch. “I would oversee everything, toh ek aadat padh gayi to watch him throughout the night because his oxygen and pressure needed to be checked in the night too.”

She further shared, “I remember, even in the hospital ICU, the doctors would be kind enough to let me put up a gadda (floor bed), and let me sleep by his bedside. So, there was never a question of leaving him alone.”

Even though it’s been nearly two years since he passed away, Banu can’t get out of the habit. Since she would keep a close watch on Kumar, day and night, she got into the habit of staying awake till late. “It became a habit with me over the years. Now I can’t disconnect all of a sudden, in fact, I am still usually up till three or four in the morning,” she shared adding that she spends a lot of time meditating.

ALSO READ: Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar on anniversary: ‘He was like a book you could never stop reading’; EXCLUSIVE