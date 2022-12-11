Dilip Kumar Birth Anniversary: Five romantic songs of him and his eternal love Saira Banu

The legendary actor passed away in July 2021. Till the very last moment, Saira Banu was with the love of her life. Even during the hospital visits, she made sure that he gets the best treatment possible. On his birth anniversary today, here's taking a look at their top five romantic songs that speak volumes about their love for each other:

They say marriages are made in heaven and Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu's love story is proof. The eternal couple stayed together through the thick and thin of their lives and their romance was no less than a Bollywood film. Despite an age difference of 22 years, they proved that age is no bar. The duo was deeply and madly in love with each other. In 1966, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu tied the knot. She was 22 and he was 44 when they decided to get married. Despite several linkup rumours, they stayed with each other.

Tumre sang - Sagina

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu starrer Sagina was released in 1974. Directed by Tapan Sinha, the film also starred Aparna Sen and Om Prakash. It was the remake of the 1970 Bengali film Sagina Mahato. Though the film didn’t perform well but Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu’s Jodi was loved by the audience. Speaking about their song Tumre Sang, it was the first and the only time Kishore Kumar sang for the late actor. Noted singers Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar sang the song and the innocent romance and lyrics went well with the visuals. Shot in the backdrop of a waterfall and a garden, the couple looks adorable as they dance to the tunes.

Teri Meri Zindagi - Duniya

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu’s Duniya was a hit affair in 1984. The action film was helmed by Ramesh Talwar and it also starred Ashok Kumar, Rishi Kapoor and Amrita Singh in key roles. The beautiful music was composed by RD Burman. It’s a flashback song that shows Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu’s fond memories with each other. The duo looks beautiful and their sweet chemistry adds extra charm to the song sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Choti Si Umar - Bairaag

Dilip Kumar played a triple role in Bairaag. He was highly praised for his performance. Released in 1976, the film was directed by Asit Sen and also starred Saira Banu, Leena Chandavarkar, Prem Chopra, Helen and others. The music was composed by the duo, Kalyanji-Anandji. The song Choti Si Umar proved to be a classic hit. Saira Banu flaunted her moves as she teased Dilip Kumar, who played the role of a blind man. This hit song was also sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Ek Padosan Peechhe Pad Gayi - Gopi

The film Gopi was released in 1970 and it was directed by A Bhimsingh. With Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu in lead roles, it also starred Pran, Nirupa Roy, Farida Jalal and Lalita Pawar. In this one too, the music was composed by Kalyanji-Anandji. The song was crooned by Lata Mangeshkar and Mahendra Kapoor. Ek Padosan Peechhe Pad Gayi is a fun and upbeat song in which the duo is seen matching steps.

Akele Hi Akele Chala Hai Kahan - Gopi

This song is from Gopi as well. It was sung by Lata Mangeshkar. In this one, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu prove why they were one of the most loved on-screen pairs. The lovely couple looked adorable in this one as well.