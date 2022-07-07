Dilip Kumar Death Anniversary: 8 memorable roles of legendary actor that will always remain iconic

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar needs no introduction. He is one of the best actors in the industry. The Mughal-E-Azam actor breathed his last at the age of 98 on July 07, 2021. And, today marks his first death anniversary. Dilip Kumar has been the king of Indian cinema and has been synonymous with versatility. It was a treat to watch him perform on the big screen. In a career spanning over 5 Decades, Dilip Saab managed to win hearts with his performances in several films including Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, Madhumati, and others. As it is his first death anniversary, we are remembering the legendary actor with 8 of his iconic roles.

Dilip Kumar's 8 best roles:

1. Mughal-E-Azam

Released in 1960, this is one of the most iconic films of all time. And, Dilip Kumar's portrayal of Prince Salim is still fresh in everyone's minds. Directed by K Asif, the movie also starred Madhubala and Prithviraj Kapoor in lead roles.

2. Devdas

Directed by Bimal Roy, the film was released in 1955. It was based on the Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay novel Devdas. Dilip Kumar's character in this film's titular role pierced many hearts. And, even after several decades, his role as Devdas is unforgettable. The movie also starred Vyjayanthimala and Suchitra Sen in key roles.

3. Aan

Helmed by Mehboob Khan, the flick was released in 1952. This romantic drama brought Dilip Kumar his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Also, he was the first person to receive this award.

4. Ganga Jamuna

The film was released in 1961. In this movie, Dilip Kumar played the role of a servant but won hearts with his acting mettle. The flick also starred Vyjayanthimala in a key role and was directed by Dilip Kumar and Nitin Bose.

5. Naya Daur

This 1957 film starred Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala in lead roles. Dilip Kumar played the role of the rustic 'tangewala' to perfection in this BR Chopra directorial.

6. Madhumati

This Bimal Roy-directed film is one of the classiest movies of all time. The film was based on the story of reincarnation and Dilip Saab's acting prowess won hearts. It was released in 1958 and also starred Vyjayanthimala in a key role.

7. Ram Aur Shyam

Dilip Kumar played a double role in this 1967 film and showed some terrific method-acting skills. He had won the Filmfare award for this as well. Directed by Tapi Chanakya, the movie also starred Mumtaz and Waheeda Rehman in lead roles.

8. Andaz

Directed by Mehboob Khan, this 1949 film is a cult romantic. Dilip Saab won hearts with his romantic 'andaz' in the movie, which also starred Nargis and Raj Kapoor in key roles.

Dilip Saab will forever remain in our memories.

ALSO READ: Saira Banu gets emotional remembering Dilip Kumar: Unable to see any image of my Saheb without breaking down