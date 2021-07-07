Dilip Kumar Demise: An emotional Subhash Ghai looks back on how his 'idol' transformed his life

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to Instagram to share a video and recalled some fond memories with his late friend, colleague and actor Dilip Kumar.

Indian film industry's legendary actor Dilip Kumar's loss will leave behind a huge void amidst the film fraternity. The 98-year-old actor passed away on 7 July at a Mumbai hospital. The loss of Indian cinema's thespian was marked widely and greatly across social media. From Amitabh Bachchan to new age actors condoled the demise of Dilip Saab. One such film personality was filmmaker Subhash Ghai who took to Instagram to share a video and recalled some fond memories with his friend, colleague and actor.

In the video, Subhash Ghai reminisced the three films that he had made with Dilip Kumar. Calling the late actor his 'idol', Ghai said that he taught him several and valuable life lessons apart from acting. In Hindi, Ghai said, "Dilip Kumar changed the way I looked at life, the way I thought about things."

Dilip Kumar and Subhash Ghai at the filmmaker's film school's 2nd anniversary in 2008

Ghai, who runs a famous film school in Mumbai, revealed that the idea of opening it was actually Dilip Saab's. He said, "Subhash, you must do something or give something to the next generation." Calling him century's 'Man of The Match' of Indian cinema, Ghai called him an institution in itself.

In the video, the emotional filmmaker also apologised and said that he can not say enough about Dilip Kumar but can only pray for him.

Click here to watch Subhash Ghai's tribute for Dilip Kumar below.

