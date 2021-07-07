  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dilip Kumar Demise: Saira Banu, family and friends leave hospital with actor's mortal remains; PHOTOS

Dilip Kumar's mortal remains were wheeled out of the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday morning and were seemingly taken to the actor's residence.
31021 reads Mumbai Updated: July 7, 2021 10:28 am
Dilip Kumar Demise: Saira Banu, family and friends leave hospital with actor's mortal remains; PHOTOS Dilip Kumar Demise: Saira Banu, family and friends leave hospital with actor's mortal remains; PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shortly two hours after Dilip Kumar's demise was announced on his official Twitter handle, the legendary actors' mortal remains were wheeled out of the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai and were taken to the actor's residence. His wife Saira Banu was seen right by Dilip Saab's side and was surrounded with family and friends as well as hospital staff. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also made his way to the hospital and was seen exiting it. Apart from him, the paparazzi also saw Shabana Azmi arriving at the late actor's residence.

Dilip Kumar's Twitter handle, which was being managed by a family friend Faisal Farooqui, confirmed the actor's demise. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," Farooqui tweeted.   

Take a look at the photos below:  

ALSO READ: Dilip Kumar passes away: Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ananya Panday & others remember the 'institution'

Credits :Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani

You may like these
RIP Dilip Kumar: Mughal-e-Azam to Devdas, how veteran actor lived up to the 'Tragedy King' title
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
Saira Banu shares an update on Dilip Kumar’s health: Health is improving, we are still in the hospital
Dilip Kumar stable now, family friend informs the veteran actor will be discharged in a couple of days
Saira Banu debunks rumours related to Dilip Kumar's health: Saab is stable; Thank you for your heartfelt duas
Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital after routine check up; Saira Banu says ‘Keep him in your prayers’