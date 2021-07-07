Dilip Kumar Demise: Saira Banu, family and friends leave hospital with actor's mortal remains; PHOTOS

Dilip Kumar's mortal remains were wheeled out of the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday morning and were seemingly taken to the actor's residence.

Shortly two hours after Dilip Kumar's demise was announced on his official Twitter handle, the legendary actors' mortal remains were wheeled out of the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai and were taken to the actor's residence. His wife Saira Banu was seen right by Dilip Saab's side and was surrounded with family and friends as well as hospital staff. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also made his way to the hospital and was seen exiting it. Apart from him, the paparazzi also saw Shabana Azmi arriving at the late actor's residence.

Dilip Kumar's Twitter handle, which was being managed by a family friend Faisal Farooqui, confirmed the actor's demise. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," Farooqui tweeted.

Take a look at the photos below:

ALSO READ: Dilip Kumar passes away: Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ananya Panday & others remember the 'institution'

Share your comment ×