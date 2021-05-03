Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital after routine check up; Saira Banu says ‘Keep him in your prayers’

After being admitted to the hospital for two days, Dilip Kumar has been discharged post routine check-up. Take a look at Saira Banu's message.

Earlier this week, Dilip Kumar was hospitalized in Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital after facing health issues. His wife, Saira Banu informed ETimes that the veteran actor is 'recovering well'. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, several people have mourned the loss of their loved ones. The actor also lost two siblings last year. Speaking about the actor’s health status, Saira told the news outlet, "Dilip Kumar Saab is recovering well and will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow." Now, the actor has been discharged from the hospital after two days of hospitalisation.

Saira explained that a few of his health indicators were not fine, due to which they were advised to get him admitted for a check-up. She told Indian Express, “After two days of being at the hospital, Dilip sahab is fine with your duas. He has been given a discharge from the hospital sometime back.” She further added that the actor is better now and once they complete the hospital formalities, they’d head back home. She added, “After all the formalities we will leave for our home in a bit. Keep him in your prayers.”

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, several celebrities have shared thoughtful messages on their social media handles. From emphasizing the importance of getting tested regularly to following the safety guidelines, actors and actresses have informed fans on ways they can keep themselves and others around them safe. Dilip Kumar also took to his Twitter handle to express his concern with a short and sweet note, “Praying for Everybody.”

