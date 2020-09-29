  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dilip Kumar is elated about his Pakistan home being preserved: It sent my mind back to memories of happy days

The Pakistan Government has decided to preserve Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's ancestral homes. The former has now penned his thoughts about the same.
10833 reads Mumbai
Dilip Kumar opens up on his ancestral home in Pakistan being preservedDilip Kumar is elated about his Pakistan home being preserved: It sent my mind back to memories of happy days
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s ancestral homes in Pakistan faced demolition threats recently. However, the provincial government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has decided to conserve both the buildings because of their historical importance. So, the government will reportedly purchase the properties that are currently in a dilapidated condition. Both these buildings are located at the Qissa Khwani Bazar in Peshawar. This move of the Pakistan government has received praise from everyone. Dilip Kumar also expressed his happiness about the same.

While taking to his personal blog, the yesteryear actor said that the news about the house in which he was born being preserved sends his mind racing to memories of happy days. He then remembers his parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins who filled the house back then. Dilip Saab also remembers his mother and calls her frail and delicate who was always in the spacious kitchen. He also talks about the sitting room, the large room for prayers, and the terrace.

Check out his tweet below:

The legendary star further writes, “I have lovely memories of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, where I received my first lessons in storytelling, which later provided the impetus to choose meaty stories and scripts for my work. Every day as the trading closed in the market of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, a story teller would sit in the centre of the square narrating stories of valour and victory, deceit and retribution which I would listen to with wide-eyed attention, seated next to my father and uncles.” Dilip Kumar signs off by saying that all these are mentioned in his autobiography that will be released soon.

Also Read: Pakistan govt to buy Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar’s ancestral homes in Peshawar, plans for conservation underway

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’
Payal Ghosh and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reach Raj Bhawan to meet Maharashtra Governor
Disha Splashes Sparkles in a high slit. Ayushmann spins magic in Black at LFW 2019
Khushi bursts into tears, Janhvi Kapoor hugs sister. The two embrace sisterhood at an event.
Ananya Panday kisses Kartik and dances away to glory at the runway for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement