Dilip Kumar is elated about his Pakistan home being preserved: It sent my mind back to memories of happy days

The Pakistan Government has decided to preserve Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's ancestral homes. The former has now penned his thoughts about the same.

Legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s ancestral homes in Pakistan faced demolition threats recently. However, the provincial government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has decided to conserve both the buildings because of their historical importance. So, the government will reportedly purchase the properties that are currently in a dilapidated condition. Both these buildings are located at the Qissa Khwani Bazar in Peshawar. This move of the Pakistan government has received praise from everyone. Dilip Kumar also expressed his happiness about the same.

While taking to his personal blog, the yesteryear actor said that the news about the house in which he was born being preserved sends his mind racing to memories of happy days. He then remembers his parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins who filled the house back then. Dilip Saab also remembers his mother and calls her frail and delicate who was always in the spacious kitchen. He also talks about the sitting room, the large room for prayers, and the terrace.

Dilip Saab’s sentiments when he first learnt abt the announcement to protect his ancestral home in #Peshawar. https://t.co/dhlxLGgVEv — Dilip Kumar (TheDilipKumar) September 29, 2020

The legendary star further writes, “I have lovely memories of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, where I received my first lessons in storytelling, which later provided the impetus to choose meaty stories and scripts for my work. Every day as the trading closed in the market of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, a story teller would sit in the centre of the square narrating stories of valour and victory, deceit and retribution which I would listen to with wide-eyed attention, seated next to my father and uncles.” Dilip Kumar signs off by saying that all these are mentioned in his autobiography that will be released soon.

