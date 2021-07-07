Dilip Kumar Funeral: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan arrive to bid adieu to the legendary actor; PHOTOS

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away this morning in Mumbai. Many celebrities were spotted arriving at Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu's home in the morning.

Bollywood mega superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were spotted at late actor Dilip Kumar's funeral as they arrived to pay their last respects. The legendary actor breathed his last at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on July 7. The late actor was suffering from age-related health issues and was admitted to the hospital. Many celebrities took to social media to pay tribute and also visited his home. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also visited the late actor’s wife Saira Banu and paid his tribute.

The late actor was laid to rest with full state honour wherein he was draped in tricolour. Amitabh Bachchan was seen at the Juhu Qabrastan with Abhishek Bachchan. Both were seen wearing a mask and maintained social distancing. Earlier in the day, the Agneepath actor had tweeted, “An epic era has drawn curtains... Never to happen again..” The actor was very close to Dilip Kumar and had shared the screen space with him in the film Shakti. The late actor had essayed the role of his father in the film.

The late actor’s friends and family had also gathered at the funeral. Veteran actress Saira Banu was papped at the residence.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Meanwhile, , , , Sushmita Sen, and many television celebrities expressed their condolences. To note, the late actor made his acting debut with Jwar Bhata. He established himself as the romantic star with the movie Andaz. The actor has worked in over 65 films and was last seen in 1998 in Qila.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

