Dilip Kumar gets discharged from the hospital; Saira Banu thanks everyone for their prayers

The actor was admitted to the hospital last Sunday after complaining of breathlessness. Since then, he has been on oxygen support and finally got discharged today.

On Sunday, veteran actor Dilip Kumar was rushed to Mumbai's Hinduja hospital after he complained of breathlessness. After the checkups, the actor was found to be diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and was being treated. Dilip Kumar’s doctor and family constantly gave updates on the actor's health, and finally, the legendary actor got discharged today. The veteran actor was discharged on a stretcher and his wife, Saira Banu, was all along with him. She even interacted with the paparazzi.

Addressing the media, Saira Banu said, “The water had filled in his lungs, doctors have removed the water now he will go home. All of your blessings are needed so that he gets healthy. I'm thankful to everyone and the messages have been coming from all over the world that they're praying for him, they're going to temple, some are going to church and masjid, thank you to everyone.” Dilip Kumar’s tweet read, “With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar.” The actor was supposed to be discharged yesterday, however, the family decided to let him rest one more day in the hospital.

Dilip Kumar is considered Bollywood's legendary performer who is renowned for his brilliant acting skills. He has starred in more than 50 films and some of his most appreciated films are ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Naya Daur’, ‘Ram Aur Shyam’, and many more.

