Dilip Kumar health update: Legendary actor to be shifted out of the ICU: Report

Dilip Kumar recently got admitted to the hospital for the second time in the same month. The legendary actor has been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Hinduja Hospital in Khar for the past few days. Prior to that, he has been hospitalized in the month of June. The thespian was admitted to the hospital on June 6 where he was reportedly diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. Faisal Farooqui on 30th June had tweeted from Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter handle mentioning the present condition of his health. His tweet read, “Dilip Saab has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98 year old. Your love and prayers are truly appreciated by Saab- Faisal Farooqui”

Dilip Kumar after getting discharged from the hospital on June 11 again got admitted towards the end of the month. According to a report in ETimes, cardiologist Nitin Gokhale, who is one of the two primary doctors attending to him, the other being pulmonologist Dr. Jalil Parkar. Dr. Gokhale maintained that Dilip Kumar continues to be stable and added, "Tomorrow, we will shift him out from the ICU". On Sunday, Saira Banu got photographed entering the hospital. She gracefully waited for a minute or two before entering inside. Saira Banu is often asking Dilip Kumar’s fans to wish him well and assured everyone by saying, “Sab theek hai”.

Dilip Kumar is often regarded as one of the finest actors to have ever graced the silver screen. Many generations that have come after in the industry have been inspired by his timeless performances. With hit movies like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam, with a career spanning over five decades. In the 1998 film Qila, he made his final appearance on the big screen.

