Dilip Kumar honoured by World Book of Records on his 97th birthday

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was honoured by the World Book of Records, London, on his 97th birthday earlier this week.
90283 reads Mumbai Updated: December 13, 2019 08:48 pm
Dilip Kumar honoured by World Book of Records on his 97th birthday
Although the Bollywood icon could not collect the award, the Certificate of Honour was presented to his family members including his brother Aslam Khan, wife Saira Banu, his sisters Saeeda Khan and Farida Khan.

In exclusive pictures, Dilip's brother Aslam is seen seated on a sofa, holding the certificate.

Dilip Kumar was last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998. He was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

In a career spanning five decades, he had gifted us classics such as "Devdas", "Mughal-e-Azam" and "Naya Daur".

Comments

Anonymous

He lived his on-screen characters to the hilt.

Anonymous

Greatest Hindi cinema actor. Even Mahanayak Amitabh Bachhan copied him.

S.A.Khan

Anonymous

Rajesh Khanna was God he had his unique identity there is a difference between Mahanayak & God Gid is ultimate

Anonymous

The greatest acor India has produced

Anonymous

MATCHLESS GIFTED VETERAN ACTOR DILIP SAHAB LIVE LONG

Anonymous



