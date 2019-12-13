Dilip Kumar honoured by World Book of Records on his 97th birthday
Although the Bollywood icon could not collect the award, the Certificate of Honour was presented to his family members including his brother Aslam Khan, wife Saira Banu, his sisters Saeeda Khan and Farida Khan.
In exclusive pictures, Dilip's brother Aslam is seen seated on a sofa, holding the certificate.
Dilip Kumar was last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998. He was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.
In a career spanning five decades, he had gifted us classics such as "Devdas", "Mughal-e-Azam" and "Naya Daur".
Comments
He lived his on-screen characters to the hilt.
Greatest Hindi cinema actor. Even Mahanayak Amitabh Bachhan copied him.
S.A.Khan
Rajesh Khanna was God he had his unique identity there is a difference between Mahanayak & God Gid is ultimate
The greatest acor India has produced
MATCHLESS GIFTED VETERAN ACTOR DILIP SAHAB LIVE LONG
