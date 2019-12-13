Dilip Kumar honoured by World Book of Records on his 97th birthday

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was honoured by the World Book of Records, London, on his 97th birthday earlier this week.

Although the Bollywood icon could not collect the award, the Certificate of Honour was presented to his family members including his brother Aslam Khan, wife Saira Banu, his sisters Saeeda Khan and Farida Khan.

In exclusive pictures, Dilip's brother Aslam is seen seated on a sofa, holding the certificate.

Dilip Kumar was last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998. He was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

In a career spanning five decades, he had gifted us classics such as "Devdas", "Mughal-e-Azam" and "Naya Daur".

