Dilip Kumar hospitalised after complaining of 'breathing issues', says wife Saira Banu

The 98-year-old actor, Dilip Kumar, was taken to Mumbai's PD Hinduja hospital in the suburbs with wife Saira Banu by his side.
41362 reads Mumbai Updated: June 7, 2021 09:21 am
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was rushed to a city hospital in the early wee hours of Sunday after he complained of breathing issues. The 98-year-old actor was taken to Mumbai's PD Hinduja hospital in the suburbs with wife Saira Banu by his side. A tweet by ANI read, "Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was having breathing issues since past few days, says his wife Saira Banu."

Saira Banu elaborated on the situation a little more as she told Indian Express, "After experiencing breathlessness, we took Dilip sahab to the hospital in Khar Road at 8.30 am. Doctors are treating him and we have got a few tests done, we are awaiting reports. Please pray for him that he feels better and we can take him home quickly." 

Just last month, Dilip Kumar was admitted to a city hospital for a routine check up. Saira Banu often keeps Dilip Kumar's fans updated on social media about his health via his official Twitter account. Last year, Dilip Kumar also lost two of his brothers due to Covid 19. 

On the same, Saira had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "We are still unable to come to terms with the passing of our brothers, Ahsan bhai and Aslam bhai. Moreover, Sahib never plans anything for his birthday. In fact, he remembers the event only when he sees the flowers sent by his friends and well-wishers, lining the drawing room and the foyer and the phone keeps ringing ceaselessly."

