Dilip Kumar hospitalised due to age related medical issues, confirms family

Just a few days after getting a discharge from the hospital, veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to the Hinduja hospital in Khar, Mumbai yet again. This is the second time in the same month when the ‘Saudagar’ actor has been rushed to the hospital by the family. Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital on 6 June. He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and the fluid had to be removed after which he was discharged on 11 June. In the recent development on the health status of legendary actor, Faisal Farooqui tweeted via Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter account and shared the update on his health.

Dilip Kumar’s ill health update had the entire nation worrying for the past month. Now Faisal has shared the health update. The tweet read, “Dilip Saab has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98 year old. Your love and prayers are truly appreciated by Saab.” Earlier, he was admitted to the hospital, his family elaborated on his health status. The tweet read, “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe.”

Dilip Saab has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98 year old. Your love and prayers are truly appreciated by Saab- Faisal Farooqui — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 30, 2021

Dilip Kumar has had one of the most glorious careers in the history of Hindi cinema spanning over six decades’ worth of great performances that have inspired generations of actors. Some of his greatest films include 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), 'Karma' (1986), and others to his credit. He remains an inspiration to many established and budding actors in Bollywood.

