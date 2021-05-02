Dilip Kumar hospitalised, wife Saira Banu confirms veteran actor is 'recovering well'

On his recent hospitalisation, Saira Banu revealed that Dlip Kumar is slated to be discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was recently hospitalised in Mumbai after he faced some health issues. It has been a few days since he has been in a city hospital. However, wife Saira Banu confirmed to ETimes that he is 'recovering well'. The 98-year-old actor has had quite a few health scares in the past. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Dilip Kumar also lost two siblings to coronavirus last year.

On his recent hospitalisation, Saira Banu revealed that Dlip Kumar is slated to be discharged from the hospital on Sunday. However, no details of Kumar's health issues have been revealed. Speaking to the portal, Saira Banu said, "Dilip Kumar Saab is recovering well and will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow."

With Maharastra clocking a record high of coronavirus cases, the situation in the state continues to be bleak. While daily Covid numbers in Mumbai have improved and dropped over the last few days, the city continues to be on lockdown. Amid this, Dilip Kumar had tweeted his concern and said that he is praying for everyone.

The veteran actor took to his Twitter handle to pray for everyone’s well-being. He tweeted, “Praying for Everybody” in the hope that the virus will pass from the lives of people sooner than later.

Praying for Everybody. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 22, 2021

While Dilip Kumar did not celebrate his birthday last year, he surprised fans with a rare photo of him and wife Saira Banu. The picture simply delighted fans who took to Twitter to express their love for him.

