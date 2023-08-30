Dilip Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar met every year on Raksha Bandhan; Saira Banu shares heartfelt memories

Saira Banu has recently joined Instagram and has been posting beautiful old photos and stories on the platform. Saira Banu and the late Dilip Kumar are known as the 'IT couple' in Bollywood. Their love and bond have inspired many. Currently, the veteran actress is making headlines for her regular updates on social media. She's been sharing some lesser-known stories about her and Dilip Kumar's life. Although Dilip Kumar passed away in 2021, his wife, actress Saira Banu, is preserving his memories on her Instagram. Today on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, she shared some moments between Dilip Kumar and singer Lata Mangeshkar, who had a close sibling-like relationship.

Saira Banu recalls the brother-sister bond shared between Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Veteran actress Saira Banu took to her Instagram handle to share some beautiful old memories about the sibling-like bond shared between her late husband Dilip Kumar, and Lata Mangeshkar. She wrote, “In those golden quiet bygone days this legendary two-some found it comfortable to travel from their homes to their work spots in local trains which are also known as the life-line of this marvellous city Mumbai. It was during this travelling time that they shared their thoughts, experiences, and sought each other’s advice. It was at one such journey that Sahib guided Lataji on how much the heart of Urdu lies in its flawless pronunciation and how something as simple as a Nukta adds a beautiful addition to words. Sahib emphasised that one must own the spoken languages with mastery. Lataji, an obedient sister in every sense, worked upon his advice and sought an Urdu tutor’s assistance. Since then, the world bore witness to her flawless pronunciation in her songs.”

Saira Banu also revealed that both Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar unfailingly met on Raksha Bandhan every year

The veteran actress further added in her note that, “Despite being busy with work or travel or any personal commitments, they both would find a way to meet each other on Rakshabandhan and Lataji would tie the sacred Rakhi on Sahib’s hand. To my delight they both unfailingly followed this ritual year after year and I in return to this beautiful gesture sent her a brocade sari to her taste each time!”

She finally concluded her caption by writing, “This bond of brother and sister remained until the very end, in sickness and in health. She often came to our home to visit Sahib and they ate lunch or dinner together. The very last time that she came here she lovingly fed him with her own hands and they made such a loving picture together. Such was the love they shared…monumental!”

As soon as she dropped the post, fans flooded the post with heart eyes and red heart emojis. One user wrote, “Such a lovely relationship” while another user wrote, “Touching. Very rare to witness such bonds nowadays.”

ALSO READ: PICS: Saira Banu pens long note as she recalls working with Dilip Kumar in ‘special’ film Gopi