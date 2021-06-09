Dilip Kumar likely to be discharged from hospital tomorrow, says family friend in the latest health update

The veteran actor was admitted to the Hinduja hospital recently after suffering episodes of breathlessness. In a new update about his health, Dilip Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui shared details of the procedure that was performed on the senior actor.

Over the past few days, fans of the legendary actor Dilip Kumar have been worried about his health as he was hospitalised after episodes of breathlessness. While Saira Banu and his doctors kept sharing regular health updates, fans continue to be concerned about the veteran actor. Now, his family friend, Faisal Farooqui has shared a new update about his health on Dilip Kumar's official Twitter handle. In it, he shared that the doctors performed a successful pleural aspiration procedure on the senior actor. He also shared that he may be discharged tomorrow.

Taking to Dilip Kumar's official Twitter handle, family friend Faisal wrote, "Update: Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).- FF." Dilip Kumar was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. As soon as the latest health update regarding the legendary actor came on his Twitter handle, fans began praying for his speedy recovery.

Take a look:

Update: Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).- FF (@FAISALmouthshut) — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 9, 2021

Earlier, on June 7, Saira Banu also had shared a photo with the senior star from the hospital on his official Twitter handle. Prior to it, his doctors also had clarified that the senior actor was kept on oxygen support after a dip in his oxygen levels and not on a ventilator. Saira Banu also had urged Dilip Kumar's fans not to believe any WhatsApp forwards about his health. His family friend Faisal also had urged the media to verify the reports about his health from the senior star's official Twitter handle.

Also Read| Dilip Kumar's doctor clarifies he is stable & on oxygen support, not ventilator in latest health update

Credits :Dilip Kumar Twitter

Share your comment ×