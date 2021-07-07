Dilip Kumar passes away: Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar & others remember the 'institution'

As the 'Tragedy King' of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar, left for his heavenly abode, Bollywood celebs joined in mourning and paying last respects to the late legend. From Amitabh Bachchan to Ananya Panday, here's how Bollywood paid tributes.

Wednesday began on a sad note for the world of Indian cinema as the legendary actor Dilip Kumar left for his heavenly abode. The senior actor breathed his last at the hospital on Wednesday morning and the news of his demise was revealed by his family friend on his Twitter handle. As soon as the news of his demise came in, Bollywood joined in mourning the loss of the 'Tragedy King' of Indian cinema. Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Ishaan Khatter, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, , Hansal Mehta and many others took to social media to remember the legend. , , , , Aditya Roy Kapur also expressed grief as they mourned the loss of the thespian.

Big B took to Twitter to express how the history of Indian cinema is associated with the legendary actor. He wrote, "T 3958 - An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' .. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss ..Deeply saddened." Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "No One like you !!! Have a great Journey from here on Master ….सादर नमन Rest in Peace." Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Zoya Akhtar took to Instagram stories to express grief over the legend's demise. Kareena shared a photo of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor together to remember him. Shahid Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute with a note. He wrote, "We are all nothing but versions of you Dilip Saab. Every actor has studied you in awe. Wondering how you did it all. You were as close to PERFECT as it can get. As you return to your spiritual home. The prayers of millions are with you. Thank you for giving us all you did. And sharing your enlightened soul with us through all your breathtaking performances. You will live on forever sir. You are TIMELESS. Rest in peace."

Vicky Kaushal remembered Dilip Saab and wrote, "Every head must bow, every tongue must confess that he’s the greatest of all time.” .Rest in Peace. #DilipKumarSaab." Farah Khan Kunder also took to social media to remember the legendary actor. She wrote, "I was all of 4 yrs old when i saw my first stampede.. #dilipkumar walked into a wedding reception.. there was hysteria.. women thronged to see him, the bridal couples stage broke!! Such was the magic! He was known as the tragedy king, but i was always a fan of his comedic timing.. there will be no1 like him .. deepest condolences to #sairaji n his family." Rajkummar Rao, John Abraham also joined in other Bollywood stars to remember 'Dilip Saab' and his contribution to Indian cinema.

T 3958 - An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' ..

My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss ..

Deeply saddened .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021

No One like you !!! Have a great Journey from here on Master ….सादर नमन Rest in Peace https://t.co/nTv3cwV2wg — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 7, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the incomparable legend Dilip Kumar sahab RIP His unsurpassed artistry has inspired and will continue to inspire actors all over the world. My heartfelt condolences to Sairaji and his family He is immortal through his art — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) July 7, 2021

You will always be missed pic.twitter.com/wYBdC29qzP — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) July 7, 2021

A purist par excellence. A man who will continue to inspire generations to come. A human being so sophisticated and refined that chapters could be written on the cadence of each line he spoke. End of an era that will nonetheless remain timeless. #DilipKumar #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/UOczeoOl92 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) July 7, 2021

Alvida Yusuf Saab . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) July 7, 2021

The senior star was admitted to the hospital last week after he complained of breathlessness. Last month, he was treated for bilateral pleural effusion and was later discharged after recovering. However, after he complained of breathlessness, he was again admitted to the hospital. Dilip Kumar had a career spanning more than 5 decades as an actor and his more than 65 films continue to entertain audiences across the globe. His most memorable films include Devdas, Naya Daur, Daag, Ram aur Shyam, Madhumati, Mughal-e-Azam and more.

The senior actor's demise has not just left Bollywood shocked. It has also affected millions of fans across the globe. Many are paying emotional tributes to the legendary actor as they bid him adieu on social media.

