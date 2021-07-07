Dilip Kumar Passes Away: Anushka Sharma mourns legendary actor’s demise: May you find infinite peace and love

As Dilip Kumar breathed his last today, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and bid him an emotional goodbye.

Dilip Kumar is no more. The legendary star, who had ruled the silver screen for over five decades, has bid his final adieu to the stage of world today. For the uninitiated, the veteran actor had breathed his last at the age of 98 due to prolonged age related issues. Ever since the news of Dilip Kumar’s demise surfaced, several celebs took to social media to pay their condolences for the late actor. Joining them, also penned an emotional note for the first Khan of Bollywood.

Anushka shared a throwback pic of the late actor from one of his movies on Instagram. In the caption, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star wrote that his iconic performance and blockbuster movies will continue to live on for years to come. “Sir, you have touched innumerable lives through your life and work. Have set the foundation for so many actors and contributed to the industry in innumerable ways. The outcome of your life will show in every great film that will be made and performances that will be lived for years to come. May you find infinite peace and love as you bid this world goodbye”.

Earlier, had also penned a heartfelt note for Dilip Kumar. She wrote, “Dilip Kumar Saab. The power of his being lies in his unmatchable body of work. Every time I have watched him portray legendary characters I felt like I was being swept away and yet being educated. Educated by his nuances, his silences, his unparalleled depth and his sheer aura. He will always be the gold standard for actors to imbibe from… the cultural world just lost its shine but the legacy of his light lives on forever. Rest in peace Dilip Saab”.

