Dilip Kumar posts a beautiful pic with his betterhalf Saira Banu; Fans pour sweet wishes for the veteran stars

Dilip Kumar recently posted a delightful picture with his wife Saira Banu on Twitter. And their picture is the proof that age is just a number!

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu are one of the most evergreen couples of Bollywood. Recently, the 97-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle to share an adorable picture with his better-half. He posted a happy picture with his wife. In the picture, Dilip Kumar can be seen wearing a white kurta paired with a printed shawl, while on the other hand, Saira Banu can be seen donning a beautiful light green kurta. Both the veteran stars look gorgeous in the picture.

Soon after Dilip Kumar posted the picture on Twitter, his and Saira’s fans started pouring in sweet wishes for the lovely couple. One of the users wrote, “Thank you to whoever is handling his account. So good to see him and Saira ji. May God bless him with long & healthy life.” Another user wrote, “Mashallah Dilip Sahab and Saira Sahiba are looking so fresh and healthy. May Allah give you a long life.”

Take a look at Dilip Kumar’s latest post here:

A few days ago, Saira Banu had shared a note on social media wherein she mentioned that they will not celebrate their wedding anniversary this year since her husband Dilip Kumar lost his brothers Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan due to COVID-19. Her note read as, “Message from Saira Banu Khan: Oct. 11, is always the most beautiful day in my life. Dilip Sahab married me on this day and made my cherished dreams come true. This year, we are not celebrating. You all know we lost two of our brothers, Ahsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai. The unprecedented turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic has taken many lives and caused sorrow in many many families. In the current circumstances, we request all of you, our dear friends, to pray for each other's safety and well being. May God be with us all. Stay Safe.”

Credits :Dilip Kumar Twitter

