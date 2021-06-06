Dilip Kumar put on oxygen support, diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion

The doctors treating Dilip Kumar also registered a drop in oxygen saturation and has thus been put on oxygen support as of now.

Hours after he was admitted to city's Hinduja hospital for breathlessness, Dilip Kumar has now been put on oxygen support. According to various media reports, the veteran actor has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. The doctors also registered a drop in oxygen saturation and has thus been put on oxygen support as of now.

In medical terms, Pleural effusion is sometimes referred to as fluid around the lungs or water on the lungs. The legendary actor has been currently admitted at Mumbai's PD Hinduja hospital.

His hospitalisation was confirmed on the 98-year-old actor's official Twitter handle. It read, "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe."

Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 6, 2021

On Sunday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also visited Dilip Kumar at the hospital. The paparazzi snapped the politician exiting the hospital with his security. Click the link below to see Sharad Pawar's photos.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sharad Pawar visits Dilip Kumar at hospital as veteran actor is hospitalised for breathlessness

Credits :Etimes

Share your comment ×