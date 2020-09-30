Dilip Kumar reveals favourite shirt & shares a million dollar pic with Saira Banu: God's mercy upon all of us

Dilip Kumar has shared a beautiful picture with his wife and actress Saira Banu on his Twitter handle.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has shared a gorgeous picture with his wife and actress Saira Banu on his Twitter handle. Dilip and Saira’s beautiful picture is indeed a treat for the senior actor’s fans. In the picture, the power couple can be seen twinning in pink outfits and spending a nice time in a lush garden. The 97-year-old actor and his wife Saira Banu, were under complete isolation due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic since March 2019. At that time, Dilip tweeted, “Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection,” he had said.

While sharing the latest photo, Dilip said, “Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us.” Soon after the veteran actor posted the picture, his fans started pouring in love for the couple. Seeing the veteran couple together, fans were elated.

Have a look at Dilip Kumar’s latest picture here:

Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us. pic.twitter.com/04HyuDFfAB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

A few days ago, Dilip Kumar also retweeted a series of pictures of his ancestral home in Peshawar. In the tweet, he wrote, “Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar”.

Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar https://t.co/bB4Xp4IrUB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

Now, according to a PTI report, the provincial government in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has decided to purchase the ancestral houses of Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar to conserve the historic buildings, which are facing a threat of demolition. Both the houses are situated in the Qissa Khwani Bazar area. Reacting to the news, Dilip Kumar penned a long note on his blog and reminisced about the good old days.

Also Read: Dilip Kumar is elated about his Pakistan home being preserved: It sent my mind back to memories of happy days

Credits :Dilip Kumar Twitter

Share your comment ×