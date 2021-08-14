From Dilip Kumar’s Jugnu to Noor Jehan’s Mirza Sahiban: Top 5 highest grossing movies of 1947

The year 1947 was a historic year for India. It was in this year that we Indians got freedom from British rule. Bollywood has been an inseparable part of India, and even in that year, we had many big movies that were released and made their place in history. From Dilip Kumar's Jugnu to Noor Jehan's Mirza Sahiban, a lot of films were released in the historical year. Today, we are going to list down the top 5 highest-grossing movies of 1947.

Jugnu

This Dilip Kumar and Noor Jehan starrer was a musical romance film of 1947. This film was touted to be the first major hit for the late Dilip Kumar, who went on to become one of the Indian film industry's legends. Jugnu collected around Rs 50 lakh at the box office. This film also starred Ghulam Mohammad, Jillo, Latika, Shashikala and now famous playback singer Mohammed Rafi in a cameo appearance.

Do Bhai

This Munshi Dil directed film too released in 1947 and was the second-highest-grossing Indian film of that year. It starred Ulhas, Kamini Kaushal, Dipak Mukherjee, Tiwari, Rajan Haksar and Paro Devi in lead roles. Do Bhai collected around Rs 45 lakh at the box office.

Sajan

Sajan was a romantic film directed by Kishore Sahu. The film's leading lady was Rehana, who became an overnight star after the success of this 1947 released film. This film also starred Kishore Kumar, and the story revolved around a man suffering from amnesia following a train accident. The film was a big commercial success, and it collected around Rs 42 lakh at the box office.