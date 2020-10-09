Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu REVEALS they won’t celebrate their anniversary this year

Saira Banu took to Twitter to inform that she and veteran actor Dilip Kumar won’t celebrate their wedding anniversary this year. See Post

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu celebrate their wedding anniversary on October 11 and this year, the two won’t celebrate the day. Why? Because today, Sairu Banu posted a message on Dilip Kumar’s Twitter as she informed his fans that they won’t celebrate their anniversary because they lost their brothers. Taking to Twitter, Dipil Kumar’s tweet wrote, “Message from Saira Banu Khan: Oct. 11, is always the most beautiful day in my life. Dilip Saheb married me on this day and made my cherished dreams come true. This year, we are not celebrating. You all know we lost two of our brothers, Ahsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai ..”

Adding, the tweet read, “The unprecedented turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic has taken many lives and caused sorrow in many many families. In the current circumstances, we request all of you, our dear friends, to pray for each other's safety and well being. May God be with us all. Stay Safe..” A few weeks back, Dilip Kumar’s two brothers- Ehsan and Aslam Khan, tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, and later, both the brothers passed away at a hospital in Mumbai. Post the demise, Saira Banu had revealed that the veteran actor hasn’t been informed about his brother’s demise.

Post Dilip Kumar’s brother’s demise, Dilip’s family friend, Faisal Farooqui, shared the news from the veteran actor’s official Twitter handle which read, “Dilip saab’s youngest brother Ehsan Khan, passed away few hours ago. Earlier, youngest brother, Aslam had passed away. We are from God and to Him we return. Please pray for them …”

Message from Saira Banu Khan:

Oct. 11, is always the most beautiful day in my life. Dilip Saheb married me on this day and made my cherished dreams come true. This year, we are not celebrating. You all know we lost two of our brothers, Ahsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai ...1/n — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 9, 2020

The unprecedented turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic has taken many lives and caused sorrow in many many families. In the current circumstances, we request all of you, our dear friends, to pray for each other's safety and well being. May God be with us all. Stay Safe. 2/2 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 9, 2020

