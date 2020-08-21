Dilip Kumar’s younger brother Aslam Khan passes away after testing positive for COVID 19

Days after testing positive for COVID 19, Dilip Kumar’s younger brother Aslam Khan breathed his last at the age of 88 in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital.

It hasn’t been long when reports of Dilip Kumar’s younger brothers Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan testing positive for COVID 19 surfaced. It was reported that the veteran actor's brothers were admitted to Lilavati Hospital after they complained of breathlessness on August 16 and were said to be critical. And now as per a recent development, Aslam Khan has passed away. He breathed his last at the Lilavati Hospital today at the age of 88.

The Lilavati Hospital authorities, while confirming the unfortunate news of Aslam’s demise, told ANI that he had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease. Earlier, Dr Jalil Parkar, who was treating Aslam and Ehsaan at Lilavati Hospital along with Cardiologist Nitin Gokhale, had told Hindustan Times, “They have been kept in ICU but we haven’t intubated them as yet. Considering their age and pre-condition health issues like diabetes and hypertension, we have to be extra careful while treating them.” The media reports also suggested that both Ehsaan and Aslam were on non-invasive ventilator support ever since they were admitted to the hospital as the oxygen levels were low.

Besides, they also had comorbidity issues like blood pressure and other age-related ailments. "They are critical because of their age and comorbidities. Their vital organs are beginning to become a cause of concern,” the doctor was quoted saying to ETimes.

To recall, Saira Banu had also urged fans to wish for Aslam and Ehsaan’s speedy recovery. Indeed, it is a difficult condition for the family. Meanwhile, Ehsaan, who was also admitted along with Aslam, continues to be critical.

