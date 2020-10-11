Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu's 54th wedding anniversary: Why actress never watches films of the 'Tragedy King'

As Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary, we went back in time and dug out an old video when Saira revealed a thing or two about her husband.

Veteran actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu complete 54 years of togetherness today. However, the couple are not celebrating their wedding anniversary this year due to the demise of Dilip Kumar's brothers. For the unversed, 97-year-old Dilip Kumar lost his brothers Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan recently due to Covid-19. The couple also took to Twitter to announce that there won't be any grand celebrations lined up.

The tweet read, "Message from Saira Banu Khan: Oct. 11, is always the most beautiful day in my life. Dilip Saheb married me on this day and made my cherished dreams come true. This year, we are not celebrating. You all know we lost two of our brothers, Ahsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai. The unprecedented turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic has taken many lives and caused sorrow in many many families. In the current circumstances, we request all of you, our dear friends, to pray for each other's safety and well being. May God be with us all. Stay Safe."

While we wish nothing but the best for the couple, on their anniversary we decided to go back in time. We chanced upon an old video of Saira Banu speaking fondly about her husband Dilip Kumar during a show. When asked if the veteran actor gets angry often, she said that he does get angry but within minutes also forgets about. Calling it 'childlike' anger, Saira Banu said despite his anger she wouldn't choose anyone else over him.

The unprecedented turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic has taken many lives and caused sorrow in many many families. In the current circumstances, we request all of you, our dear friends, to pray for each other's safety and well being. May God be with us all. Stay Safe. 2/2 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 9, 2020

In the video, Saira Banu also recalled how Dilip Kumar thought she was like a kid when there were talks about casting her in a film in the 60s. When asked if she loves watching his films, the 'Gopi' actress had revealed that she avoids watching her husband's films because they all revolve around tragedy.

"I watched a few films of his (Dilip). But if you pick any film.. it's a tragedy film. I only watch films which are on a lighter note and revolve around comedy. My favourite film is Ganga Jamuna but till today, you will be surprised, I haven't seen the film's end. I can't tolerate it even though I became a wife later but was a fan first."

Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us. pic.twitter.com/04HyuDFfAB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

The couple who tied the knot in 1966 have since then been together and braved the ups and downs in their life. Despite their 22 year age gap, the couple's love story has definitely stood the test of time.

Here's wishing Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar a very Happy Anniversary!

