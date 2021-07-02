Dilip Kumar stable now, family friend informs the veteran actor will be discharged in a couple of days

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted twice a month due to the issues of breathlessness and is out of danger now.

Recently, the ‘Mughal-E-Azam’ actor Dilip Kumar experienced breathlessness due to which he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Fortunately, the veteran actor is doing fine now and is stable. Faisal Farooqi, a family friend informed on Friday about the actor’s health and said that he will be discharged in a couple of days. The nonagenarian actor was rushed to Hinduja hospital in Khar after he complained of breathlessness. This was the second time in 30 days that the legendary actor was admitted to the hospital.

Giving updates on the actor's health, Faisal said, "He is stable. He continues to be in the hospital on doctor's advice so that doctor can provide necessary medical attention given his age. The family believes he will be discharged in a day or two”. Faisal also expressed that the family of the actor is thankful for all the well-wishes. Dilip Kumar was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, which is a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs. The veteran actor went through a successful pleural aspiration treatment, last time the actor was discharged after five days.

Last time, when the veteran actor was discharged, his wife Saira Banu had said, “The doctors have treated Dilip sahab. Please pray for him, he is alright, we are taking him home. Doctors have asked him to rest. They have prescribed some medicines and antibiotics that have to continue at home. Thank you for your duas”.

With hit movies like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam, with a career spanning over five decades. In the 1998 film Qila, he made his final appearance on the big screen.

Credits :PTI

