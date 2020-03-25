Dilip Kumar turns to poetry to urge everyone to stay home and obey Coronavirus lockdown; See Post

Today, veteran actor Dilip Kumar took to Twitter to urge the citizens of the country to stay indoors and obey the Coronavirus lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the entire nation has come to a standstill and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second address to the nation, he has urged everyone to stay indoors and in order to do so, Modi has announced a lockdown of 21 days in the country. Post the announcement, B-town celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan, , , , and others hailed Modi’s move and urged the people of the country to stay home to curb the virus because this is the only way to combat COVID-19.

Now, veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who makes sure to keep his fans updated on Twitter about his health, has also taken out time to urge the citizens of the country to pay heed to whatever the Prime Minister is saying and to stay indoors. Dilip Kumar wrote, “Dawa bui, dua bhi Pehle kuch faasla bhi Woh kareem hai raheem hai Aur wahi mushkil kusha bhi My sincere appeal to all of you, #StayHome and obey the #CoronavirusLockdown. God bless us all.” Also, Dilip Kumar shared an update on Coronavirus as he wrote, “I’ve been told #coronavirus can spread in #cold as well as #hot weather. My fervent appeal to you: avoid crowded places and unnecessary outdoor exposure. #CoronaVirusUpdate..”

Meanwhile, ever since Narendra Modi announced the Junta Curfew on March 22, B-town celebs have been in self quarantine and while some are working out on terrace, others are washing utensils and cooking food. Due to the Coronavirus scare, Cine Bodies had directed all shootings to halt and in the wake of the outbreak, film releases were too pushed.

Check out Dilip Kumar's tweet here:

Dawa bui, dua bhi

Pehle kuch faasla bhi

Woh kareem hai raheem hai

Aur wahi mushkil kusha bhi My sincere appeal to all of you, #StayHome and obey the #CoronavirusLockdown. God bless us all. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 24, 2020

ALSO READ: Dilip Kumar shares a heartwarming post for Lata Mangeshkar as she returns home from the hospital

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More