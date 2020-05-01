Dilip Kumar & wife Saira Banu remember how Rishi Kapoor kept their bond alive by personally visiting them

Taking to Twitter, the 97-year-old actor and wife Saira Banu remembered how Rishi Kapoor made sure to visit and invite him personally for any function that was to be held.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar took to Twitter on Friday to pay a tribute to his dear friend who passed away on Thursday morning in Mumbai. An actor, a co-star and a close friend to many in the industry, Rishi Kapoor left behind a void like no other. Taking to Twitter, the 97-year-old actor and wife Saira Banu remembered how Rishi Kapoor made sure to visit and invite him personally for any function that was to be held.

Sharing some fond memories with Rishi Kapoor, Dilip Kumar tweeted, “Met loving #RishiKapoor hale and hearty recently. He always made it a point to affectionately come personally in our old traditional ways to give any invitation to family functions. Rishi always kept in touch n kept alive the bond of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor. RIP” SairaBanuKhan."

“Met loving #RishiKapoor hale and hearty recently.He always made it a point to affectionately come personally in our old traditional ways to give any invitation to family functions. Rishi always kept in touch n kept alive the bond of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor. RIP” SairaBanuKhan — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) May 1, 2020

Rishi Kapoor's last rites took place on Thursday afternoon in South Mumbai. However, the actor's daugher Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not be present for the funeral. Amidst the lockdown, Riddhima left for Mumbai from Delhi via road. At the funeral, Rishi Kapoor's immediate family members were present. Wife , son , brother Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, , , and Abhishek Bachchan among others were present.



While Alia was by Neetu's side throughout, Ranbir stood alone. The actors then left the funeral venue together in the same car for the Kapoors' home. Social media was flooded with tributes from fans and industry people alike.

