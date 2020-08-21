Dilip Kumar's brothers Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan in critical condition; Vital organs remain a concern

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's brothers were admitted to the hospital last week after testing positive for COVID-19. Here's what we know about their current health status.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s brothers Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan were admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. They are undergoing treatment at the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. As per reports, Ehsan Khan is 90 years old while Aslam is a few years younger to him. It has been already reported earlier that Saira Banu got the siblings admitted to the hospital. Both of them also have comorbidity issues like blood pressure and other age-related ailments.

The two of them had been put under a non-invasive ventilator on Sunday that continues to be there till now. Moreover, their health updates are provided to the key members of the family as well. However, as per the latest report by TOI, their condition has deteriorated despite continuous efforts made by the doctors. Dr. Jalil Parkar from the Lilavati Hospital has spoken in detail about the current health status of the two brothers.

According to him, they are in critical condition owing to age and comorbidities. Moreover, another cause of worry is their vital organs. This year has proved to be a bad one for Bollywood as numerous other celebs were also diagnosed with Coronavirus earlier. For instance, four members of the Bachchan family including Big B himself, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya were diagnosed with COVID-19 a few weeks back. However, all of them have recovered and are back home.

Credits :Times of India

