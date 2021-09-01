Dilip Kumar's demise added to Saira Banu's health struggle; Dharmendra reveals she wasn't well since 4 days

Several media outlets on Wednesday reported that Saira Banu has been hospitalised at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. Saira Banu and late Dilip Kumar's family spokesperson Faisal Farooqui offered some clarity on her health condition. Speaking to Indian Express, he said that Dilip Kumar's demise was not easy for Saira Banu.

Farooqui said, "She was admitted to Hinduja Hospital at Khar three days ago due to chest congestion. She is now stable, and under a lot of observation and abundance of precautions, considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic."

He added, “Dilip saab ki death ke baad she suffered a lot of stress, and that has also added to her health struggle. Currently, she is in the ICU, but overall she is stable. She has been advised to rest with other tests and investigation pending."

Speaking to ETimes, Dharmendra also confirmed that Saira Banu was not keeping well and he had spoken to her four days ago. "I couldn't reach her and she had called back. She told me that she has not been keeping well. I did not ask too many questions but you can understand how she must be feeling after Dilip Kumar passed away. Sab kuch khaali khaali lag raha hoga (She must be feeling the void)."

Saira Banu was last seen in July as husband and veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away on 7 July. Several Bollywood celebs had arrived at their residence in Mumbai to pay their last respects.

