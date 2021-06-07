Dilip Kumar's doctor clarifies he is stable & on oxygen support, not ventilator in latest health update

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was hospitalised on Sunday after he complained of breathlessness. His latest health update as of 11:45 AM was shared on his Twitter handle.

In the latest health update shared on Dilip Kumar's Twitter handle, it was clarified by his doctor at the Hinduja Hospital that the senior actor is on oxygen support and now on a ventilator. Not just this, the doctor also revealed that the veteran actor was stable and that they are waiting for some test results. The handle had last evening also slammed all misleading WhatsApp forwards regarding Dilip Kumar's health. The actor was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday after he had episodes of breathlessness.

The latest tweet reads as, "Update at 11:45am. Dilip Saab is on oxygen support - not on ventilator. He is stable. Waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration : Dr Jalil Parkar, chest specialist treating Saab. Will update regularly." As per the update, the actor reportedly has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. Due to a drop in the oxygen saturation of the legendary star, he had been put on oxygen support. His regular health updates are being shared on his Twitter handle.

Update at 11:45am.

Dilip Saab is on oxygen support - not on ventilator. He is stable. Waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration : Dr Jalil Parkar, chest specialist treating Saab. Will update regularly. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 7, 2021

Last evening, Saira Banu slammed all rumours about his health and claimed that he may get discharged in 2-3 days. Taking to his Twitter handle, Saira Banu wrote, "Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah."

As soon as reports of Dilip Kumar's hospitalisation came in, fans started praying for his speedy recovery. Even stars from the industry hoped that the senior actor would get better soon.

